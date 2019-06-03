Here's why a Ford isn't too excited about Matt Damon's 'Ford v Ferrari' film

The first trailer for the much anticipated Matt Damon and Christian Bale film “Ford v Ferrari” has been released and given at least one thumbs down … from someone named Ford.

The film chronicles Ford’s quest to beat Ferrari at Le Mans in the 1960s with the help of legendary racer Carroll Shelby, played by Damon, who taps driver Ken Miles, portrayed by Bale, to get the job done. The trailer shows actor Sydney Lett as Ford Chairman Henry Ford II telling Shelby to “go to war,” and plenty of driving sequences. In the closing clip, Shelby takes Ford for a spin in the GT40 racecar and appears to scare the executive so badly that he screams and breaks down in tears.

The late Ford’s son apparently isn’t thrilled with the portrayal. Under his handle Sweepstakes1901, Edsel Ford II wrote:

Based on this trailer, I think I might miss opening night! I knew Henry Ford II and Tracey Letts is no Henry Ford II.”

Edsel added that “I was at Le Mans in 1966,” when he was 17 years old.

(Spoiler alert: That was the year Ford first beat Ferrari at Le Mans, leading to a streak of four overall victories at the event.)

Edsel has held several executive positions at the company founded by his great-grandfather and as a current member of the board of directors remains heavily involved in the company’s racing efforts. In May, he was voted to receive the 2020 Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR for his work in the series.

“Ford v Ferrari” is helmed by “Logan” director James Mangrove and is scheduled to open November 15. Damon and Bale acted as honorary starters at this year's Indy 500 to promote the film.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE