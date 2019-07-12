Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Ford
Published

Ford, Volkswagen teaming up on autonomous and electric cars

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Volkswagen will invest $2.6 billion in resources to join Ford as an equal partner in autonomous car technology firm Argo AI, the companies announced Friday.

(Argo AI has been testing its technology on public roads using Ford Fusion sedans.)

The automakers will work together to develop a self-driving system and integrate it into their own vehicles, with Ford already planning to debut a hybrid utility vehicle aimed at providing commercial ride-hailing and package delivery services by 2021.

The system is initially being designed at Level 4 capability, which means it will be able to operate autonomously only in limited, mapped-out areas. Argo AI has been testing it in a few major metropolitan areas, including Miami and Detroit.

Volkswagen's MEB platform can be used for a variety of vehicle types.

Volkswagen's MEB platform can be used for a variety of vehicle types. (Volkswagen)

Ford is also gaining access to the electric car platform Volkswagen is launching next year and will use it to build and sell its own battery-powered model in Europe starting in 2023 as it develops a separate lineup of zero-emissions vehicles for the U.S. market.

VW’s Argo AI investment includes $1 billion in cash, which matches what Ford first committed to the company in 2017, along with the integration of its existing Autonomous Intelligent Driving company that is currently 200 employees strong.

The new collaboration builds on a growing alliance between the automakers that kicked off in January when they announced plans to co-develop new commercial vans and small pickups for regions outside the U.S.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu