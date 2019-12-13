Ford recalling over 500,000 F-Series Super Duty pickups for fire risk
Ford is recalling over 500,000 F-Series Super Duty pickups due to a fire risk.
The automaker has found that a seatbelt pretensioner can spark when activated during a collision and cause the cabin carpet to catch fire.
Ford says it knows of one fire related to the flaw, but no accidents or injuries. The recall covers certain 2017-2019 model year trucks and follows a recall of F-150s due to the same problem. The F-150 and F-Series Super Duty trucks share the same body structure and many components.
Ford said 490,574 Super Duty trucks in the U.S. and 56,112 in Canada are affected.