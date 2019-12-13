Expand / Collapse search
Ford recalling over 500,000 F-Series Super Duty pickups for fire risk

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Ford is recalling over 500,000 F-Series Super Duty pickups due to a fire risk.

The automaker has found that a seatbelt pretensioner can spark when activated during a collision and cause the cabin carpet to catch fire.

Ford says it knows of one fire related to the flaw, but no accidents or injuries. The recall covers certain 2017-2019 model year trucks and follows a recall of F-150s due to the same problem. The F-150 and F-Series Super Duty trucks share the same body structure and many components.

Ford said 490,574 Super Duty trucks in the U.S. and 56,112 in Canada are affected.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu