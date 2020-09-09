Expand / Collapse search
Ford launches 'Proud to Honor' merchandise to raise money for military charities

The military-inspired apparel and gear are being sold to raise money for DAV and Blue Star Families

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Ford is launching a new line of apparel and merchandise as part of its Proud to Honor charitable program supporting members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families.

The military-inspired shirts, hats and gear are being sold to raise money for DAV, which provides assistance for disabled veterans, and the Blue Star Families organization that helps military families deal with the challenges posed by service to country.

“You can never do too much to honor the service of these brave men and women, and you never stop trying,” Ford's V.P. of U.S. marketing, sales and service, Mark LaNeve, said in a press release on the program.

Prices range from $14.95 for a child’s T-shirt featuring Ford spelled out in the military phonetic alphabet as Foxtrot Oscar Romeo Delta to a $24.95 Let's Roll camo hat.

Ford will donate 100% of the profits, which represents 5% of the sale price, to the charities through the end of this year.

The automaker also offers a $500 discount to all current and retired members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their dependents.

