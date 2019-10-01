Expand / Collapse search
Ford patents convertible pickup roof

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Details on what the new Ford Bronco might look like

Ford is getting ready to unveil its new Bronco that will reportedly have full-time side mirrors and a fully-removable top.

Are Ford’s pickups about to pop their tops?

The automaker recently filed a patent for a removable roof designed to work with pickups, Ford Authority reported.

The patent depicts an easily installable structure with self-articulating brackets and two clamps that secure it to the windshield header. It can also accommodate a sliding rear window or a removable central roof panel.

The patent drawings depict a vehicle that resembles the current Ford Ranger, but there are rumors that Ford will introduce a pickup version of the upcoming rebooted Bronco, which would compete against the new Jeep Gladiator.

The original Bronco was available in several configurations, including a roadster and two-door pickup. The new one is set to go on sale next year as an SUV and is expected to have a removable roof and doors.

THE NEW FORD BRONCO WILL HAVE SOMETHING THE JEEP WRANGLER DOESN'T

Ford has never offered a factory-built convertible version of any of its F-Series or Ranger pickups, but it did team up with supplier ASC to build fewer than 20 SkyRanger convertibles, which combined a folding soft top with a solid hoop behind the passenger cabin.

ASC was also responsible for the 1989-1991 Dodge Dakota Sport convertible, which was the last open-top pickup sold in the U.S. before the arrival of the Gladiator this year.

2020 Jeep Gladiator Test DriveVideo

As with many patents, however, Ford’s removable pickup roof may just be a pie in the sky idea as there is no confirmation that it plans to put it into production.

