The new Ford Bronco will have something the Jeep Wrangler doesn't

The new Ford Bronco is going to have at least two things the Jeep Wrangler doesn’t: Full-time mirrors.

Ford dealers who were shown the upcoming SUV at a private event in February told Automotive News that it features removable doors like the Wrangler, but instead of attaching the side mirrors to them, Ford put them on the windshield frame so that they stay in place when the doors aren’t fitted.

In states where it is illegal to drive without side mirrors, Wrangler drivers have to install aftermarket mirrors when they take the doors off.

According to the attendees, who spoke to the news outlet on condition of anonymity, the Bronco will also have a fully-removable top that can be stored on board, and will be offered in both two-door and four-door models, which Ford hasn’t yet publically confirmed. The styling includes a modern take on the original Bronco’s round headlights and rectangular grille, with BRONCO written across it.

"It's a going to be a game changer," said one of the dealers.

New technical details for the Ford Ranger-based SUV were not mentioned, but Ford previously said that it is planning to offer a hybrid version of the 4x4 along with a conventional model. Recently spotted prototypes for the truck wearing Ranger bodies suggest that it will have an independent front suspension, but were wearing a disguise that concealed whatever is going on in the rear.

The dealers were also told that the Bronco will be the lynchpin of a lineup of off-road vehicles that will include versions of the “Baby Bronco” crossover and compact unibody pickup the company has planned.

The Bronco is scheduled to go on sale in 2020.