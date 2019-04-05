Ford Mustang Mach-E revealed as possible electrified sports car name

Ford has filed several trademark applications over the past week in regard to electrified cars.

The company is seeking protection in the U.S. and Europe for the "Mustang Mach-E" name, along with a silver, striped Mustang logo that's very different from the one currently used on its pony cars.

AllFordMustangs.com first reported on the applications, which come as Ford has confirmed that it is working on both a hybrid Mustang and a "Mustang-inspired" all-electric SUV, so it's not clear which one the marks may be for.

According to the applications, the name and logo may be used on "motor vehicles, namely, electric vehicles, passenger automobiles, trucks, sport utility vehicles, off-road vehicles, and structural parts, fittings, and badges therefor; metal license plate frames," which is typical boilerplate, aside from the addition of "electric vehicles."

When it originally announced plans for the SUV, Ford called it the Mach 1, but has since said that it might not end up being the name for the production version and last year filed similar applications for just the "Mach-E" name, without "Mustang" attached.

Both vehicles are expected to be revealed next year, with the SUV promising high performance and a range of 300 miles per charge. Very little information has been officially released about the hybrid, but a recent patent suggests it could combine a V8 with electric motors to provide all-wheel-drive, a Mustang first.

UNIQUE ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE V8 HYBRID POWERTRAIN REVEALED IN FORD PATENT