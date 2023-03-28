Expand / Collapse search
Ford
Published

Ford just made this type of vehicle extinct

Transit Connect van being discontinued

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The florists of America may want to order sympathy bouquets — for themselves.

Ford has confirmed that it is discontinuing the Transit Connect compact van at the end of 2023.

The model is popular among small and urban business owners as both a utility and delivery vehicle, and was the last of its kind.

The Ram Promaster City, Nissan NV200 and NV200-based Chevrolet City Express it once competed against have all been pulled from the market in recent years.

CHEVROLET KILLING CAMARO, LEAVING FORD MUSTANG AS LAST V8 PONY CAR

The Transit Connect panel van is marketed as a commercial vehicle.

The Transit Connect panel van is marketed as a commercial vehicle. (Ford)

Ford introduced the Transit Connect to the U.S. for the 2010 model year and sales reached 52,221 in 2015, when the larger Transit was launched alongside it.

The Ford Transit Connect Wagon is a passenger version of the compact van.

The Ford Transit Connect Wagon is a passenger version of the compact van. (Ford)

It's been available in panel and passenger versions, but just 25,140 of the Spanish-built vehicles were sold in the U.S. last year.

A Ford spokesperson told Automotive News that the decision was due to "efforts to reduce global manufacturing cost and complexity, alongside decreased demand for the compact van segment."

The E-Transit is available in several body styles.

The E-Transit is available in several body styles. (Ford)

The Transit has been the best-selling large van since it went on sale. It is offered in several sizes and available in electric versions called the E-Transit.

The Ford Maverick compact pickup also became available in 2022 and has become part of the Ford Pro commercial lineup, targeting some of the same customers that might otherwise buy the Transit Connect.

The Ford Maverick is popular among retail and commercial customers.

The Ford Maverick is popular among retail and commercial customers. (Ford)

This brings Ford full-circle as the Transit Connect was long touted as an alternative to a small pickup, which Ford was missing from its lineup from 2012 until the Ranger returned in 2019.

Ford will continue to sell the Transit Connect in Europe and other markets.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.