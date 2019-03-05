Ford F-600 returns with 'Godzilla' V8

Ford is bringing back the F-600 name on a chassis cab truck that combines the size of its Super Duty offerings with the strength of a Medium Duty model.

The 2020 F-600 debuting at the Work Truck Show in Indianapolis features the same cab as an F-550, but delivers Class 6 capabilities in a smaller package than the F-650 vocational truck.

It’ll be available as a 2x4 or 4x4 and with a choice of 6.2-liter V8, 6.7-liter diesel or the new 7.3-liter ‘Godzilla’ V8 being introduced in the Super Duty trucks this fall. All of the engines can be equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission that’s equipped with a power takeoff rated at 300 lb-ft of torque.

Detailed pricing and specifications will be released closer to when the F-600 order books open up in early 2020, with deliveries scheduled to begin midyear.

MORE TRUCK NEWS FROM FOX NEWS AUTOS