2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty debuts new 7.3-liter V8

Ford is introducing an all-new V8 engine in its refreshed 2020 F-Series Super Duty pickups.

The displacement of the 7.3-liter will be familiar to Ford fans, but this one features a cam-in-block pushrod design that creates a more compact package than the last edition that’s still less complex than an overhead cam layout would be.

Ford expects it will be the most powerful gasoline engine in the class, but won’t be revealing its specifications until closer to the truck’s on sale date this fall. The trucks will also be available with a carry-over 6.2-liter V8 and an updated, stronger version of the Super Duty's 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 diesel.

The two big motors are paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, while new bumper and grille designs help them breathe better. Dually models feature massive twin-nostril openings on the grille that give them a signature style helping them deliver the highest tow rating of any F-Series Super Duty to date.

Exactly how high is also yet to be revealed, but Ford isn’t claiming class honors just yet. The upcoming Ram Heavy Duty currently wears the towing crown with a 35,100-pound rating, courtesy of its 6.7-liter straight-6 diesel engine’s record-setting 1,000 lb-ft of torque.