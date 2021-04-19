Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ford
Published

The Ford Evos SUV looks like a monster Mustang Mach-E

Sleek utility vehicle was designed for China

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-EVideo

Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is the automaker's first purpose-built electric car and a very different kind of pony. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu reports.

Ford has taken the wraps off of its latest SUV.

(Ford)

The Evos made its debut at the Shanghai Auto Show on Monday. It was designed and built in the country, but shares a lot of its style with the Mustang Mach-E, which will be built there for local sale later this year.

The sleek, muscular SUV appears to be a size larger than the Mach-E, but exact dimensions and powertrain information have not been released.

(Ford)

If you're into numbers, the Evos does feature a 1.1-meter-wide digital display on the dashboard that incorporates the instrument cluster and a touchscreen with provisions for the driver and front-seat passenger to bring up different controls and information.

The Ford Evos concept debuted in 2011.

The Ford Evos concept debuted in 2011. (Ford)

Ford said the Evos, which is named after a hybrid concept car from 2011, will be equipped with its new BlueCruise hands-free highway driving system.

CLICK HERE TO GE THE FOX NEWS APP

A Ford spokesperson told Fox News Autos that there currently no plans to offer the car in other markets, but 

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos