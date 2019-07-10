Ford drops diesel minivan from lineup due to low demand

Ford has canceled plans to sell a diesel minivan in the U.S.

When the automaker revealed its redesigned 2019 Transit Connect at the Chicago Auto Show last year it said it would be available with a diesel option that would be good for at least 30 mpg.

However, after it failed to arrive in showrooms a Ford spokesperson has confirmed to Car and Driver the model was dropped due to a “lack of market demand.”

The news isn’t all bad for fuel economy fans, as the gasoline-powered Transit Connect gets up to 29 mpg.

Ford still offers a diesel engine in the larger Transit van, and recently added one to the F-150 pickup lineup. Meanwhile, the vast majority of its F-Series Super duty models are ordered with the Power Stroke Diesel V8s, which will be an option in the upcoming off-road F-250/F-350 Tremor model alongside a new 7.3-liter gasoline V8.