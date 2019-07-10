Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Ford
Published

Ford drops diesel minivan from lineup due to low demand

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Ford's new high-tech, high-performance Police Interceptor UtilityVideo

Ford's new high-tech, high-performance Police Interceptor Utility

The 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility is the fastest cop car in the USA and also the most high-tech, with a fuel efficient hybrid option and a threat detection system.

Ford has canceled plans to sell a diesel minivan in the U.S.

(Ford)

When the automaker revealed its redesigned 2019 Transit Connect at the Chicago Auto Show last year it said it would be available with a diesel option that would be good for at least 30 mpg.

However, after it failed to arrive in showrooms a Ford spokesperson has confirmed to Car and Driver the model was dropped due to a “lack of market demand.”

The news isn’t all bad for fuel economy fans, as the gasoline-powered Transit Connect gets up to 29 mpg.

The F-Series Super Duty Tremor is available with a Power Stroke diesel.

The F-Series Super Duty Tremor is available with a Power Stroke diesel. (Ford)

Ford still offers a diesel engine in the larger Transit van, and recently added one to the F-150 pickup lineup. Meanwhile, the vast majority of its F-Series Super duty models are ordered with the Power Stroke Diesel V8s, which will be an option in the upcoming off-road F-250/F-350 Tremor model alongside a new 7.3-liter gasoline V8.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu