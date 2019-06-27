The Ford F-Series Tremor is a Godzilla-powered monster truck

Ford has built an earth-shattering truck.

The 2020 F-250/350 Super Duty Tremor is a new off-road version of the big pickup to help it take on the Ram Power Wagon with a combination of rugged gear and tech.

And it’s powered by Godzilla.

At least it can be. The crew cab trucks will be offered with a choice of Ford’s all-new 7.3-liter pushrod-V8 codenamed “Godzilla,” or a 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel V8.

The Tremor gets a 2-inch front suspension lift and 35-inch tires that give it 10.8-inches of ground clearance and the ability to ford through 33 inches of water while improving its front and rear approach angles to keep it from getting stuck on the rocks.

For when you’re on them, (or in the mud, sand, etc …) the package features an electronic locking rear differential paired with a limited-slip front diff for improved traction, along with a set of 1.7-inch diameter twin-tube shocks designed for long outings on the rough stuff. Skid plates and rock rails are included, just in case you still manage to push it too hard.

To make things easier, the Tremor is equipped with a low speed cruise control borrowed from the F-150 Raptor called Trail Control that allows for pedal-free driving at very low speeds and has a setting especially tuned for rock crawling in 4x4 low.

Pricing for the Tremor package has not been set, but it will slot in above the current FX4, so figure somewhere between $50,000 and the Ram Power Wagon’s $53,000 base price when it goes on sale later this year.

