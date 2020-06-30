Ford Bronco reservations start July 13. Here's how much it costs

Ford is unveiling the 2021 Bronco SUV on July 13 and will begin taking reservations for it the same day.

The all-new SUV doesn't go on sale until next spring, but a $100 deposit will put you in line to order one.

Ford hasn't said how many of the two-door and four-door off-roaders it plans to produce, but the much-anticipated model is expected to be one of the hottest trucks in the U.S. next year.

WILD: THE FORD BRONCO WAS ALMOST CALLED THE WRANGLER

Technical details haven't been released, but it will be built on the same frame and in the same Michigan factory as the Ford Ranger pickup.

Teaser videos of camouflaged models being tested have shown off some of its off-road capability, which is expected to rival that of the Jeep Wrangler.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP