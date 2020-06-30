Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Ford
Published

Ford Bronco reservations start July 13. Here's how much it costs

All-new SUV goes on sale next year

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Ford Bronco R entering Baja 1000 ahead of retail revivalVideo

Ford Bronco R entering Baja 1000 ahead of retail revival

Ford is entering a racing version of its Bronco R in the 2019 Baja 1000 ahead of its spring retail revival. The Bronco R features a modern design based on the 1966 original’s boxy styling.

Ford is unveiling the 2021 Bronco SUV on July 13 and will begin taking reservations for it the same day.

This speculative rendering is based on insider information and released images of camouflaged Broncos.

This speculative rendering is based on insider information and released images of camouflaged Broncos. (Bronco6G.com)

The all-new SUV doesn't go on sale until next spring, but a $100 deposit will put you in line to order one.

Ford hasn't said how many of the two-door and four-door off-roaders it plans to produce, but the much-anticipated model is expected to be one of the hottest trucks in the U.S. next year.

WILD: THE FORD BRONCO WAS ALMOST CALLED THE WRANGLER

Technical details haven't been released, but it will be built on the same frame and in the same Michigan factory as the Ford Ranger pickup.

Teaser videos of camouflaged models being tested have shown off some of its off-road capability, which is expected to rival that of the Jeep Wrangler.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos