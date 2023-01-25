Ford beats GM and Tesla with driver assist technology in Consumer Reports test

Ford's BlueCruise has received the highest ranking in the latest Consumer Report test of advanced drivers assist systems.

The organization evaluated systems from a dozen automakers that combine adaptive cruise control with active lane-centering capability.

These include General Motor's Super Cruise and Tesla's Autopilot.

Vehicles were tested both on a track and on public roads across five categories: Capability; driver engagement; ease of use; clarity on when and where they are safe to use; and how they monitor driver attention.

BlueCruise, and the Lincoln version called ActiveGlide, received an 84-point overall score, which was followed by Super Cruise at 75-points.

BlueCruise is currently available on certain F-150, Expedition and Mustang Mach-E models, while Super Cruise is an option on several Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC cars and trucks, including full-size pickups and SUVs.

Consumer Reports praised the ability of both systems to use driver-facing cameras to ensure the driver is attentive by making sure their eyes are on the road when the system is in operation, even if their hands are off the steering wheel.

Several other systems, including Tesla's Autopilot, incorporate similar cameras, but not as effectively, according to the report.

Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Toyota and Volkswagen all finished in front of Tesla, which received a 61-point score, just ahead of new EV rival Rivan's 59-point rating.

The test did not consider capabilities like automatic lane-changing, which several, but not all the systems have, and it did not include Tesla's more advanced Full Self-Driving system.

Nissan/Infiniti, Honda, Volvo/Polestar and Hyundai/Kia/Genesis rounded out the list, which did not include vehicles from Subaru, Stellantis and several other automakers because they were not available at the time of the test.

Given the wide variation in performance, Consumer Reports advises shoppers to get a full briefing from the dealer staff on how the ADAS features work in a particular vehicle before use.