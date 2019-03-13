Fiat Chrysler recalling nearly 900,000 vehicles with emissions issue

Fiat Chrysler is recalling 862,520 gasoline-powered in the U.S. for not meeting EPA emissions standards due to a catalytic converter issue.

The EPA said the discovery was made through routine testing carried out by the agency and the automaker.

Fiat Chrysler said the problem does not pose a safety risk and that it has already begun to contact owners of the affected models, which include certain versions of the 2011-2016 Dodge Journey, 2011-2014 Chrysler 200/Dodge Avenger, 2011-2012 Dodge Caliber and 2011-2016 Jeep Compass and Patriot.

Due to the need to supply such a large number of replacement catalytic converters, the recall will be carried out in four phases through the end of 2019.

In January, Fiat Chrysler agreed to pay $800 million to settle claims from the U.S. Department of Justice and California alleging that it used illegal software to subvert diesel emissions tests, but a criminal probe is ongoing.

The recall is not related to the diesel investigation.