Father pays car dealer $10,000 after daughter scratches 10 cars in showroom

A Chinese man had to pay an auto dealer $10,000 last week and he didn’t even get a new car for it.

The man and his wife and daughter were with a friend who was car shopping at a showroom in Guilin in November when the three-year-old girl slipped away and got into a little bit of mischief.

She reportedly found a rock and used it to scratch 10 of the luxury automobiles parked in the store, one worth over $80,000, before someone noticed what she was doing.

According to 7News, the dealer sued the customer for the equivalent of $28,000, arguing that the damage means that the cars can no longer be legally be sold as new, but settled the case for $10,000.

