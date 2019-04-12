multi-million dollar Porsche collection damaged by explosion

The losses pale in comparison to the death and injuries that occurred in the incident, but a multi-million car collection was damaged this week in Durham, N.C., on Wednesday when a gas explosion destroyed the building next door.

The Ingram Collection is a world-renown private collection of Porsches owned by Robert Ingraham. Noted car enthusiasts Jerry Seinfeld and Jay Leno are among those who have paid visits to it.

"If it's a significant car in the Porsche world, chances are they have one. They really enjoy a peerless reputation," said Rob Sass, editor-in-chief of Porsche Panorama, the official magazine of Porsche Club of America.

The Ingram Collection has not detailed the extent of the damages and issued a statement that focused on the loss of life and injuries, not the cars.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to those families impacted by this disaster, and (we) wish a speedy recovery to those who were hurt," the statement said.

Whether a classic car can be salvaged can depend on its rarity and value, said Katie Ellison, marketing manager for the National Corvette Museum in Kentucky.

That facility suffered its own disaster when a sinkhole swallowed eight cars in 2014. Three were restored and five were beyond repair, but all were put back on display.

"In our case, there was historical significance," Ellison said. "We had the one-millionth Corvette, we had a prototype Corvette. So there were ones that were not replaceable. That's why it was important for us, whether they were restored or kept as is, to keep them on display because it tells their story before and after the sinkhole."

