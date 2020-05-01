Elon Musk says he is selling 'all physical possessions' during wild Twitter rant

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Friday that he is “selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house,” during a wild series of Twitter posts.

Musk continued by saying he thinks Tesla stock is too high, then folowed with “Now give people back their FREEDOM.”

He then began tweeting the lyrics to The Star Spangled Banner.

Musk has been a harsh critic of both the global response to the coronavirus pandemic and California’s stay-at-home orders, calling them “fascist” during Tesla’s first-quarter earnings call on Wednesday.

