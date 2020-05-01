Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk says he is selling 'all physical possessions' during wild Twitter rant

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Friday that he is “selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house,” during a wild series of Twitter posts.

Musk continued by saying he thinks Tesla stock is too high, then folowed with “Now give people back their FREEDOM.”

(Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

He then began tweeting the lyrics to The Star Spangled Banner.

Musk has been a harsh critic of both the global response to the coronavirus pandemic and California’s stay-at-home orders, calling them “fascist” during Tesla’s first-quarter earnings call on Wednesday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

