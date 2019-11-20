L.A. Auto Show: The Electric Volkswagen ID Space Vizzion is upholstered with apples

How do you like these apples?

Volkswagen is debuting a new electric concept at the Los Angeles Auto Show called the ID Space Vizzion that uses upholstery made with organic waste from apple juice production.

The AppleSkin brand vegan leather is featured throughout the vehicle and will be used in VW’s upcoming ID line of battery-powered models.

The ID Space Vizzion is a sleek, tall all-electric wagon that’s seriously under consideration for production. It has rear-wheel-drive and a floor-mounted 82-kilowatt-hour battery pack that provides over 300 miles of range and can be charged to 80 percent in as little as 30 minutes at a fast-charging station.

The interior is equipped with a large central touchscreen and a small instrument cluster integrated into the dashboard, while a head-up display provides the driver with additional information within the line of sight. Two electric skateboards installed under the cargo bay floor are meant to get you from the car to your final destination if you're up for the challenge of getting on one.

The timetable for a possible production version has not been announced, but the electric ID4 compact crossover goes on sale in the U.S. next year.

