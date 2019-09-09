Electric Volkswagen ID.3 arrives to take on Tesla

The first fruit of Volkswagen’s $90 billion investment in electric vehicles has been revealed.

The ID.3 is the company’s first battery-powered model that was designed from the ground up and it will spawn a family of vehicles that includes an all-electric Microbus.

Ford has also partnered with VW to offer a European car based on the so-called MEB platform, which features a floor-mounted battery pack and can be used for front-wheel-drive, rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive applications.

Approximately the same size as a VW Golf, the rear-drive ID.3 is launching in Europe with a 201 hp motor and approximately 260 miles of range per charge on the European scale with a price under $33,000. A version with 340 miles of range will be added to the lineup along with a budget model with a small battery pack that’s rated at 205 miles.

While it trails on power, the range figures put it in the same ballpark as the Tesla Model 3 at a lower price, and VW says it’s capable of being charged with 180 miles of energy in less than 30 minutes at the fastest stations.

The ID.3 isn’t currently slated for the American market, but a compact SUV based on it that’s preliminarily called the ID Crozz is scheduled to go on sale in the U.S. in 2020, followed by a rebooted Microbus a couple of years later.

As a response to its recent diesel emissions scandal, VW has committed to investing over $90 billion developing electric cars and a global charging infrastructure.

Production of the ID.3 is set to begin in November and VW claims it already has 30,000 orders on the books.

ALL-ELECTRIC PORSCHE TAYCAN DEBUTS AS THE WORLD'S MOST POWERFUL SEDAN: