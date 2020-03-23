Electric truck maker Rivian suspends operations amid coronavirus outbreak

Startup electric truck company Rivian has suspended operations due to the coronavirus outbreak, putting it in line with Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler.

Tesla has announced plans to idle its California and New York factories at the end of March 23, but is keeping its Nevada facility open for now.

Rivian, which is financially backed by Amazon and Ford, is headquartered in Plymouth, Mich., and has a factory in Normal, Ill., where it plans to begin production of its battery-powered R1T pickup late this year. It also has several technology offices in California.

Rivian announced in a tweet that salaried and hourly workers will be paid in full during the shutdown, which does not have a predicted end date.

Along with its own pickup and SUV models, Rivian is developing an electric delivery van for Amazon and will provide its technology to Ford for a Lincoln-branded utility vehicle.

