2021 Nissan Rogue introduced with new look, speed-limiting tech

The third generation of Nissan’s bestselling model has been revealed, and it can’t come soon enough. The troubled automaker is counting on the compact utility vehicle to help rescue its market share after a recent slump.

The all-new Rogue is roughly the same size as the outgoing model, but features a roomier interior and a boxier shape with fresh styling that was previewed by the Xmotion concept of 2018.

The Toyota Rav4/Honda CR-V competitor will be offered only with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 181 hp and 181 lb-ft of torque with a CVT transmission and a choice of front- or all-wheel-drive when it goes on sale this fall.

Nissan is loading the Rogue with all of its latest driver aid technology, including a standard Safety Sheild 360 system with automatic emergency brakes and blind-spot warning. It also gets an updated version of the available ProPILOT Assist cruise control and lane-keeping system feature that can now be set to automatically follow the speed limit and use GPS data to slow down when the vehicle enters a highway junction or off-ramp.

Available interior features include Nissan’s "Zero-Gravity" seats that reduce muscle fatigue, tri-zone climate control, a wireless charging pad to go with wireless Apple CarPlay smartphone integration – which doesn’t require an iPhone to be plugged-in – and pockets in the doors that can accommodate today’s oversized sports bottles.

Bins in the cargo area behind the rear fenders have also been designed to fit gallon milk jugs.

Prices for the 2021 Rogue have not been announced, but the current model starts at $26,395 and the new one will be offered in S, SV, SL and a new top of the line Platinum trim level.

