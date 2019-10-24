Electric Ford 'Mustang' SUV teaser sketch released ahead of Nov. 17 reveal

Ford’s electric future officially begins on November 17.

That’s when it will unveil its “Mustang-inspired” performance SUV, the first of several full-electric vehicles it plans to introduce in the coming years, including a battery-powered F-150 pickup.

With the announcement, Ford released a line drawing of the profile of the vehicle, which features headlights and taillights that are reminiscent of the ones on the current Mustang, plus with a rakish roofline and bulging rear fenders.

The image meshes with a previous rendering showing the back of the vehicle. Technical details and its name are still closely-kept secrets, but Ford filed a trademark for the name “Mustang Mach E” earlier this year.

Ford’s website dedicated to electric cars says an available configuration will have a range of at least 300 miles per charge, but doesn’t specify which. However, a since-deleted mention in a press release from its charging network partner, Electrify America, said that the number applies to a rear-wheel-drive model with an “extended battery pack,” suggesting a model with a lower range and price will also be offered.

There’s no word yet on what the price target is, but more information about the vehicle will come at its November debut, about a year before it is scheduled to go on sale.

