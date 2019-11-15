Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E details revealed early in massive website leak, report says

A fumble at Ford may have spoiled its electric pony party.

The reservation website for the battery-powered Mustang Mach-E apparently went live for a brief period on Thursday night, revealing pricing and performance details ahead of its scheduled debut in Los Angeles on Nov. 17.

The pages were spotted by a member of the Mach E Forum fansite, who screengrabbed and posted them before they were disabled. Ford has not commented on the mishap, but has also not denied the authenticity of the information, which may not represent the final specifications.

According to the Ford website, the Mach-E will initially be offered in five versions called Select, Premium, California Route 1, First Edition and GT at base prices ranging from $43,895 to $60,500 before tax credits are applied. Ford will begin taking $500 refundable deposits on Sunday, with deliveries of the Mexican-made Mach-E set to start in late 2020 and early 2021, depending on the trim level.

The compact utility vehicle will come in a variety rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations along with two battery packs-- standard range and extended range -- that will provide between 230 and 300 miles of driving between charges. Power for the various models is listed from 255 hp-333 hp and 306 lb-ft-429 lb-ft of torque.

According to the website, the entry-level rear-wheel-drive Select with the standard battery pack is targeting 230 miles of range and a 0-60 mph acceleration time under seven seconds, while the top of the line all-wheel-drive GT with extended battery can go an estimated 235 miles per charge and hit 60 mph in the mid-3 second range. That means the GT is nearly as quick as Shelby GT500 and on par with the performance version of the upcoming Tesla Model Y, which has a range of 280 miles.

The Mach-E models with the longest 300-mile range will be the rear-wheel-drive, extended range battery versions of the Premium and California Route 1, the latter priced at $52,400. Ford says the Mach-E can be recharged at a rate of 47 miles worth of electricity in 10 minutes at a DC fast charging station.

The Mach-E has 29 cubic feet of rear cargo space – 5.4 cubic feet less than the similarly-sized Ford Escape – and a 4.8 cubic-foot water-resistant front trunk with a drain. Photos of the $59,900 First Edition show that it features a full panoramic glass roof, digital instrument cluster and large 15.5-inch central touchscreen display with an integrated knob and Ford’s new Sync 4 infotainment system, which is equipped with Alexa, smartphone integration and on-demand SiriusXM.

Details will officially be confirmed on Sunday, but you can read more from the leak at MachEForum.com.