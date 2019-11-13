Mustang Mach E revealed as name of Ford's electric performance SUV

The Mustang is about to go Mach E.

Ford has revealed that Mustang Mach E is the name of the upcoming “Mustang-inspired” electric utility vehicle it will debut in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 17.

When Ford announced plans for the model two years ago, it tapped the Mach 1 name from the Mustang’s archives to promote, but then quietly trademarked Mustang Mach E, leading to speculation that it would be used on the production model.

Details on the vehicle are still scarce, including the price, but Ford says that it is a performance-minded SUV that will come in a version with a 300-mile range, which puts it in the same league as the upcoming Tesla Model Y. Recent spy photos that captured a nearly undisguised prototype reveal a compact utility with a low roofline, bulging fenders and a taillight design similar to that on the current Mustang's..

Much more info will come on Sunday as Ford begins taking $500 refundable deposits for Mustang Mach E reservations ahead of sales starting next year.

