Electric Cadillac Escalade in the works, report says

Is the Escalade going electric?

A report from enthusiast site Cadillac Society citing insider sources claims that a battery-powered version of the behemoth SUV is in the works.

The next-generation Escalade is due to go on sale in 2021 alongside new large SUVs from Chevrolet and GMC.

According to the report, the gasoline-powered Cadillac models that debut at launch will be followed by an all-electric version with a targeted 400 miles of range, which is more than any EV offers today.

The Escalade is one of the top luxury livery vehicles in urban centers where an all-electric version could prove popular. There are currently no EVs anywhere near the eight-passenger utility vehicle’s size, which would make it a unique competitor for the smaller Tesla Model X.

A Cadillac spokeswoman told Fox News Autos that the automaker “couldn’t comment on speculation,” but did not knock down the report. She added that “Cadillac is in the midst of an unprecedented launch cadence averaging one new vehicle every six months through 2021. We’re looking forward to this continued momentum and excited to share more in due time.”

General Motors has confirmed plans for an electric pickup, and the Escalade would likely share components with it as GM's full-size trucks are all closely related. Cadillac also said in January that it has an electric crossover closer in size to the Model X in the works that will be built on a platform to be shared with several GM vehicles. Technical details and a release date for the unnamed SUV were not revealed.

Spy photos of camouflaged conventional Escalade prototypes being tested on public roads suggest it will retain its conventional exterior styling, but switch to a fully-independent suspension like the Lincoln Navigator, its top rival, when it arrives in showrooms late next year.