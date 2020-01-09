'Dronco' Ford Bronco clone is a retro cute ute

Ford is planning to launch a “Baby Bronco” SUV later this year, but it’s not the only one in the works.

Japanese custom car outfitters Dream Automotive Design and Development, known as DAMD, is developing a “Dronco” bodykit for the tiny Suzuki Jimny 4x4 inspired by the original 1966 Bronco that will go on sale later this year. Just not in the USA.

The Jimny is a successor to the Suzuki Samurai that was once sold in the U.S., and won’t be available here because Suzuki pulled out of the market in 2012. The latest version that was introduced in 2019 has been a huge hit and was named World Urban Car of The Year.

The Dronco features old fashioned steel bumpers, a vintage-style grille, rub strips on the doors and fenders, a two-tone paint job, white steel wheels and a roof ladder that give it “good old American and beautiful styling” according to DAMD's website.

Pricing hasn’t been released, but DAMD also sells kits that turn the $15,000 Jimny into Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen and Land Rover Defender doppelgangers for around $3,000.

Along with the Escape-based "Baby Bronco" crossover, Ford is debuting a rebooted Bronco truck this spring with its own retro styling.

