Driver’s Suzuki vehicle goes airborne in roundabout mishap in Poland

A driver traveling way too fast accidentally launched a Suzuki vehicle high into the air in Poland on Easter Sunday, according to a video posted by a Polish firefighting service.

Surveillance footage trained on a roundabout intersection shows the vehicle approach suddenly from the left side of the frame, then launch skyward, reportedly in the direction of a local church, Autoblog.com reported.

The vehicle lifted about 23 feet off the ground after rising up a sloped stone embankment that surrounds the roundabout, according to the website.

First responders used a “Jaws of Life” device to rescue the 41-year-old driver from the vehicle, according to the report.

The firefighting service said police claimed the driver smelled of alcohol but breathalyzer test was still pending. There was no information about the severity of the driver’s injuries but no one else was hurt, the Autoblog report said.