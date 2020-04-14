Driver arrested after leading police on 151 mph chase on London's empty highways

Speeding has become a major issue across the U.S. and around the world, as highways emptied by stay-at-home policies beckon lawbreakers to put the pedal to the metal.

Several U.S. states have reported an increase in drivers caught breaking 100 mph, while New York City’s speed cameras have seen a spike in violations. The drugged driver of a $750,000 supercar wrecked while blasting down a midtown street last week, and an unidentified team even claims to have driven across the U.S. in a record 26 hours and 38 minutes at an average speed over 103 mph, thanks to the reduced congestion.

Now, video shot by a police dashcam in London early Monday morning shows a speeding driver leading policed on a pursuit that reached 151 mph through light traffic on M1 highway.

The compact car can be seen leading the police off the main road and through an interchange, where it pulls over to the side of the three-lane A1 highway and the driver jumps a guardrail and escapes on foot.

Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent Andy Cox tweeted on Tuesday that two suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident, but not before posting additional examples of the high speed antics happening around the city.

