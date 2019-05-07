Drivers bust cop hiding in bushes with radar gun

If he was playing hide and seek, he lost.

Residents of Petrie, Australia, recently spotted someone lurking in the bushes in the median of a road through town.

He wasn’t necessarily breaking the law, but was trying to enforce it.

The man turned out to be a police officer using the spot to operate a radar gun, and some locals started calling him out by posting photos of him to a community Facebook page, News.com.au reports.

“Is a copper actually allowed to crouch in the hedges in the middle of the road,” one asked, while another said the tactic was a “poor form for positive community engagement.”

A few commenters came to the officer’s defense saying that what he was up to was perfectly legal, while one even proposed that they “should do it more often.”

Nevertheless, after hearing about the complaints the Queensland Police responded by asking the officer to stop as it reviews “the guidelines for the operation of this particular type of device.”

If he gets the OK to try it again, the officer might want to take a few tips from Homer Simpson on how to blend in with a bush.

