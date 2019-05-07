Expand / Collapse search
Cop catches driver using HOV lane with dummy in the front seat

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Officer Andrew Supina is no fool.

The Suffolk County, N.Y., highway patrol officer spotted something suspicious-looking in a 2002 Saturn cruising in the HOV lane of the Long Island Expressway during the Monday afternoon rush and pulled the car over.

(Suffolk County PD)

Sure enough, the ball cap and sunglasses-wearing front seat passenger was a dressed-up dummy. The full-size figure was sporting an ill-fitting rubber mask, hoodie, jeans and holding two bottles of water in his lap.

The driver was issued a $150 ticket for illegally using the HOV lane on the famously busy road, but the offense occurred in a zone where it is a no-points violation.

(Suffolk County PD)

It wasn’t the first time something like this has happened on the L.I.E. The Long Island Press rounded up half a dozen similar incidents, including one where the driver built a passenger out of wood.

