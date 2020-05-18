Driver previously ticketed for breaking lockdown rules wrecks $100G sports car

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A driver who had been ticketed for breaking the U.K.'s coronavirus lockdown rules stepped things up a notch on a subsequent outing by wrecking their Nissan GT-R sports car.

A photo released by the Lancashire Police shows the coupe, which starts at around $100,000, with heavy damage to its driver's side.

To make matters worse for the owner, the same officer that ticketed the driver the first time was the one who responded to the Saturday, May 16, wreck, SWNS reported.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said the offender had "less to say this time".

“You may remember this GT-R from the 7th of May," he wrote: "The driver failed to heed his warning... and has now been reported for driving without due care and attention following a collision in Blackburn. We are absolutely committed to stopping the antisocial use of Lancashire’s roads and we want you to keep reporting these incidents to us as we can only deal with what we know about."

Police did not report any injuries caused by the incident.

