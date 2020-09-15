Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Safety
Published

Driver survives as pole impales car during crash

Alleged drunk driver ran off the road in Kirby Muxloe, U.K.

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An alleged drunk driver survived a horror crash when his car was impaled by a fence as it left a rural road Monday morning.

SWNS

SWNS

The 21-year-old man reportedly wrecked in a fog near Kirby Muxloe, U.K., causing a long metal pole to enter his driver’s side window and pass just inches from his head as it pierced the roof of his car.

SWNS

SWNS

The man was taken to a hospital, but didn’t suffer any serious injuries in the incident, South West News Service reported.

'NOT DRUNK' DRIVER ARRESTED FOR DUI AFTER WRECK

(SWNS)

Police posted photos of the incident to Twitter, noting that they may look picturesque, but the driver “is lucky to be alive.”

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos

Trending in Auto