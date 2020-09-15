Driver survives as pole impales car during crash

An alleged drunk driver survived a horror crash when his car was impaled by a fence as it left a rural road Monday morning.

The 21-year-old man reportedly wrecked in a fog near Kirby Muxloe, U.K., causing a long metal pole to enter his driver’s side window and pass just inches from his head as it pierced the roof of his car.

The man was taken to a hospital, but didn’t suffer any serious injuries in the incident, South West News Service reported.

Police posted photos of the incident to Twitter, noting that they may look picturesque, but the driver “is lucky to be alive.”