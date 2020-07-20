Driver offers reward for car lost during drunken bender

Dude, where’s my car?

A Twin Cities resident is left without wheels after he (or she) misplaced their 2007 Toyota Camry during a night out partying.

Reddit users were left howling after user iGoalie posted a sign found in a north Minneapolis neighborhood.

“I got too drunk, parked my car, and rode with a friend,” reads the flier. “We think it’s somewhere in the northern parts of Hennepin County, parked on a residential street.” The poster lists a number to call if the wayward Toyota is spotted and offers an unspecified reward.

“I may have saved your life or your child’s,” the sign continued. “But now I can’t find my car.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bizarrely, pictures taken of the car appear it has already jumped the curb.

Local website City Pages quipped, “To say a person, place or thing is in ‘the northern parts of Hennepin County’ — which stretches 600 square miles and is home to more than a million people — is about as helpful as saying the mythical minotaur is ‘somewhere in the labyrinth.’”

MORE FROM THE NEW YORK POST