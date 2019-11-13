All-wheel-drive Toyota Camry sedan returns to battle SUVs

The Toyota Camry is about to get some traction in its quest to remain relevant in a market shifting from cars to SUVs.

The automaker has announced that the USA’s best-selling sedan will be getting an all-wheel-drive option for 2020.

It’s the first time the all-weather feature has been available on the Camry since 1991. The only cars in its class that currently offer it are the Nissan Altima, Subaru Legacy and Ford Fusion, the last of those set to be discontinued after the 2020 model year.

Toyota will also be adding all-wheel drive to the larger Avalon in 2021. Both are built on the same platform as the Rav4 SUV.

The system is engineered to operate in front-wheel drive for efficiency until extra traction is needed, then sends as much as 50 percent of the power from its 202-205 hp 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine to the rear wheels.

Pricing for the new models has not been released, but they will make their public debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show ahead of the Camry’s arrival in showrooms next spring.

