Cops trying to catch driver seen going 202 mph in social media video

Police are trying to find a driver who filmed himself driving 202 mph on an empty U.K. highway while the country remains under quarantine restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Video shot by the driver that was posted to social media shows him steering the Audi RS6 Avant with one hand as he pulls onto the M23 south of Crawley, according to The Sun, and accelerating past what few cars are on the road up to the triple-digit speed.

The high-performance wagon cost over $100,000 when new and came from the factory with a turbocharged V8 ranging in power from 553 hp to 597 hp and capable of reaching 190 mph, but is often modified to break 200 mph.

"We have been made aware of this video and inquiries are ongoing to identify the driver,” a police spokesperson told The Daily Mail. It is not clear when the video was shot.

Like many countries, including the U.S., the U.K has seen a rise in very high-speed incidents due to the reduction in traffic caused by stay-at-home orders put in place to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

