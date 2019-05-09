Expand / Collapse search
Nascar
Denny Hamlin sickened by carbon monoxide fumes during NASCAR race

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin was sickened by carbon monoxide during this week's Dover race, but said he’s fine and ready to go this weekend in Kansas.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver visited the track’s medical center after taking the checkered flag in 21st place on Monday while suffering from nausea and double-vision.

The suspected issue was traced back to a moment when his car hit debris that damaged a rear crush panel and allowed exhaust fumes to enter the cabin.

"That kind of hampered the very end of the race for us but it certainly wasn't the deciding factor if we raced good or bad," Hamlin said Tuesday. "It was just a tough race in general. It's one of the more physically grueling racetracks we go to anyway. Then you do something like that, it makes it even worse."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu