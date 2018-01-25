Demolition crew finds eight cars stuck in a garage for 15 years, but how did they get there?

Cars found trapped in Edinburghâs ârobot car parkâ 15 years after "SkyPark" closed in 2003. Vehicles imprisoned in a disused robotic car park for more than a decade are set to be preserved by demolition crews after work to redevelop the building got underway. Jan 23 2018. See Centre Press story CPCARS; Eight vehicles stuck in a disused robotic car park for more than a decade will be preserved by demolition crews. The Â£5 million Autosafe "SkyPark" was hailed as Britainâs "most technologically advanced car park" when it opened in Edinburgh in 2001. But the tenure of the car park was short-lived after the company that operated it went into receivership in 2003. It was rumoured at the time that administrators had simply arrived one day to lock the doors, leaving dozens of cars trapped inside. And now, new pictures from a building opposite the site in the centre of Edinburgh show a "time capsuleâ with vehicles which look to be models from the late 1990s.
Eight cars that have been sitting in a defunct automated parking garage since 2003 will be preserved by construction crews currently tearing it down, as the mystery of how they got stuck there continues.
The cars are located on high floors and can be seen from adjacent buildings.
The Autosafe SkyPark in Edinburgh, Scotland, was a technological marvel when it opened in 2001, but the company running it went broke just two years later. When the façade of the building was recently removed to prep for its demolition, the stranded cars were revealed.
All these years, no one ever came to claim them, but a man who worked at the facility claims to know why. Ronnie Meredith told the BBC that the company purchased a few wrecks to test the facility, and they never got rid of them.
When the garage was operational, elevators would find an open space and autonomously park the car.
The current owners of the property say they can’t confirm where the cars are from, however, but that they belong to the demolition company now and will be removed.
