Did Cristiano Ronaldo buy the most expensive new car ever?

European media are reporting that soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has purchased the most expensive new car ever.

But it’s not yet clear if that’s actually the case.

Spanish sports news outlet AS said this week that the Juventus player was the mystery buyer of the one-of-a-kind Bugatti La Voiture Noir, which was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March with an 11 million euro price tag that translates to $18.9 million after taxes and fees. At the time, the company said the two-seat coupe had already been sold to one of its best customers.

Ronaldo is an avid exotic car collector who has owned Bugattis in the past, including the $3 million Chiron, which is what the 1,500 hp La Voiture Noir is based on, but AS didn’t offer any details about how it came by the information about the sale.

Bugatti spokesperson Tim Bravo told Fox News Autos that the automaker could not reveal the identity of the buyer and would leave it to him or her to do so, while Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has not yet responded to a request for comment. However, TMZ claims that an unnamed spokesperson for the Portuguese denied that he was the buyer.

As for Ronaldo, the most recent one of his cars that he shared with his 164 million Instagram followers is a Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, but that doesn’t disprove the Bugatti rumor, because the vehicle displayed at Geneva was just a design prototype and the real one won’t be built for at least another two years.

Meanwhile, his latest post shows him lacing up a pair of “Chicago green” shoes from his CR7 line of footwear.