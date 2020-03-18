Ford, GM suspending production at all U.S., North American plants until March 30

Ford and General Motors are suspending production at all North American plants until March 30 in an effort to help prevent the spread of the coronoavirus (COVID-19).

The suspension of operations at Ford will begin after the evening shifts on Thursday, March 19, while GM said it will close its facilities in a cadence being determined by manufacturing leadership.

“In these unprecedented times, we’re exploring unique and creative solutions to support our workforce, customers, dealers, suppliers and communities,” Ford North America president Kumar Galhotra said.

“GM and the UAW have always put the health and safety of the people entering GM plants first, and we have agreed to a systematic, orderly suspension of production to aid in fighting COVID-19/coronavirus,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra.

“Today’s action is the prudent thing to do. By taking a shutdown and working through next steps, we protect UAW members, their families and the community,” UAW president Rory Gamble said in press releases issued by Ford and GM.

The three Detroit automakers, including Fiat Chrysler, formed a task force with the UAW that originally came to an agreement Tuesday night to maintain production as new protective measures were put into place. However, Ford and Fiat Chrysler on Wednesday morning announced the closure of one plant each after employees tested positive for the virus.

Ford and General Motors said they will use the downtime to sanitize the facilities and devise new plans to resume operations as safely as possible. Fiat Chrysler had not announced any additional closures at the time of publication.

All three companies initiated work at home programs for white-collar employees in recent days.

Honda has also suspended North American production through March 31.

This is a developing story, check back for updates