Coronavirus closure: Honda shutting US, North American factories through March 31

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Honda is shutting all of its North American plants for six days in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The closures include eight manufacturing locations in the U.S. and will continue until March 31.

Honda's Marysville, Ohio, plant is among the affected facilities. (Ty Wright/Bloomberg via Getty Image)

The company said affected employees will receive full pay during the hiatus, and that the facilities will be thoroughly sanitized before they reopen.

The shutdown will result in a 40,000 vehicle reduction in output, which will better align its supplies with an expected drop in market demand in the coming months.

