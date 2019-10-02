Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

(Derbyshire Police/SWNS)

Tires
Published

Cops pull over car with bizarre bubbly tire

By Jack Evans | SWNS
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 2

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 1 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Traffic cops were baffled when they pulled over a car with a front tire covered in alien-like bubbles.

(Derbyshire Police)

Derbyshire (U.K) Police stopped the dozy driver as they dropped their children off at school on Monday.

The force tweeted pictures of the bubbly tire along with a warning to other motorists to check their cars are roadworthy.

(Derbyshire Police/SWNS)

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

TeamPPODerby tweeted: "Good Spot Officer!"

Whilst on patrol PPO 9712 witnessed this car on a school run. When it was safe to do so 9712 advised that the car came off the road and into a garage close by. New tire now fitted."

"Perhaps his actions saved this driver from a costly repair - or worse!"

GENERAL MOTORS, MICHELIN WORKING ON REVOLUTIONARY AIRLESS TIRES