Cops pull over car with bizarre bubbly tire
Traffic cops were baffled when they pulled over a car with a front tire covered in alien-like bubbles.
Derbyshire (U.K) Police stopped the dozy driver as they dropped their children off at school on Monday.
The force tweeted pictures of the bubbly tire along with a warning to other motorists to check their cars are roadworthy.
TeamPPODerby tweeted: "Good Spot Officer!"
Whilst on patrol PPO 9712 witnessed this car on a school run. When it was safe to do so 9712 advised that the car came off the road and into a garage close by. New tire now fitted."
"Perhaps his actions saved this driver from a costly repair - or worse!"
GENERAL MOTORS, MICHELIN WORKING ON REVOLUTIONARY AIRLESS TIRES