Cops pull over car with bizarre bubbly tire

Traffic cops were baffled when they pulled over a car with a front tire covered in alien-like bubbles.

Derbyshire (U.K) Police stopped the dozy driver as they dropped their children off at school on Monday.

The force tweeted pictures of the bubbly tire along with a warning to other motorists to check their cars are roadworthy.

TeamPPODerby tweeted: "Good Spot Officer!"

Whilst on patrol PPO 9712 witnessed this car on a school run. When it was safe to do so 9712 advised that the car came off the road and into a garage close by. New tire now fitted."

"Perhaps his actions saved this driver from a costly repair - or worse!"

