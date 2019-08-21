Expand / Collapse search
Cops: 8-year-old took mom's car on 87 mph drive

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
He’ll have to wait a decade to do it again.

German police report that an 8-year-old boy took his mother’s Volkswagen Golf on a joyride down the autobahn near their Soest home, but was found safe at a roadside rest stop after his mother reported him missing.

"I just wanted to drive a little bit," he told police.

Police said the boy had parked the car, turned on the hazard lights and displayed a reflective warning triangle. When they spoke to him, he said that he began to feel “uncomfortable” when he hit 87 mph (140 kph), and decided to stop.

Soest is located about 30 miles east of Dortumund on the A44 autobahn.

Soest is located about 30 miles east of Dortumund on the A44 autobahn. (Google Maps)

According to his mother, the boy's prior experience consisted of driving street-legal cars on private property, and driving go-carts and bumper cars.

The legal unsupervised driving age in Germany is 18 and requires an extensive training program that includes an eight-hour first aid course.

No damage or injuries were reported in the incident and police did not reveal if any charges were filed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu