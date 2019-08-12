An L.A. driver may have invented the best traffic hack ever

A driver in Los Angeles has turned to a unique type of sign language to deal with the city’s notorious traffic.

The unidentified Lexus driver was spotted last week in Culver City holding a sign out of the window that said “Please let me in,” as the turn signal indicated a lane change.

The unique method was caught on camera and posted to YouTube by the driver of the car behind him, who wrote, “Saw this man with a 300000 IQ switching lanes.”

After being let over, the Lexus driver then stepped things up a notch by holding a “Thanks” sign out the window.

Apparently, a turn signal just isn’t effective or polite enough these days, but none of this may be needed in the future.

An important element in bringing autonomous cars to fruition on a mass scale is the development of a vehicle-to-vehicle communication system, where all of the self-driving vehicles will be able to talk to each other wirelessly to better coordinate maneuvers without running into each other.

In fact, some of the latest Mercedes-Benz models are already equipped with a simple version of this system that can monitor the traffic and road conditions and transmit the information to other cars in the area, alerting their drivers thorough the infotainment system.

It currently only works among compatible Mercedes-Benz vehicles, however, so you may not want to throw out the Sharpie and cardboard just yet.

