Consumer Reports says these are 10 cars most likely to need engine rebuilds

As cars age, they inevitably run into issues and need some work done to keep them on the road for a long time.

If you’re lucky, that just means a couple of parts need to be replaced due to wear and tear now and then, but sometimes things go very wrong.

Consumer Reports has identified 10 recent models that are most likely to require a full engine rebuild before they reach 200,000 miles and at what point they have entered the danger zone.

According to the report, the 2009-2010 Audi A4 powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine is the most common offender, and likely to suffer an issue between 107,000 to 153,000 miles into its life.

The 2008 Ford F-350 with a 6.4-liter turbodiesel is second and its problems can start with as few as 65,000 miles on the odometer.

The third is the retro 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser, which was only available with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that the report found typically goes bad between 102,500 and 133,000 miles.

The 2008 Mini Cooper/Countryman, 2010 Chevy Equinox/GMC Terrain, 2006 Jeep Wrangler, 2010 Cadillac SRX, 2003 Acura MDX, 2006 Buick Lucerne and 2010 GMC Acadia rounded out the top 10.

Further details for each of the models can be found at this link.

