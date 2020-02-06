Chicago Auto Show: 2021 Chevrolet Equinox updated with racy RS trim

The Chevrolet Equinox is getting a mild, but sporty makeover.

GM’s second-best selling vehicle behind the Silverado pickup is being updated for 2021 with a light refresh to its exterior design and the addition of a sporty RS trim level to the lineup.

In the same spirit as the Blazer RS and Traverse RS, the Equinox RS gets a black grille and exterior badges, dark “Android” wheels, black upholstery with red stitching and an RS shift knob.

It’s mechanically the same as the other models, and available with a choice of 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter four-cylinder engines, and either front- or all-wheel-drive. Chevrolet says both will deliver improved efficiency compared to the current offerings, but has not released the new fuel economy figures.

The top-of-the-line Equinox Premiere has also been updated with new styling--French-stitched upholstery and gloss black interior trim. Chevy said its safety and driver aid tech, including automatic braking and adaptive cruise control, will be available across more of the lineup when it goes on sale this fall.

