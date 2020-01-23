The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Realtree Edition is a camouflage truck you won't miss

You might not want to park this Chevy Silverado model in the woods … because you may never find it.

Actually, it's pretty hard to miss.

The 2021 Silverado Realtree Edition features the outdoor clothing company's camouflage graphics on the bed sides, hood and interior door panels, along with Realtree's logos on the body and bed liner.

The trim package will be available exclusively on the Silverado Trail Boss model, which features a lifted body, off-road shocks, all-terrain tires and other features aimed at improving its performance when you pull off the pavement, but there's still the choice of either a 5.3-liter V8 or 6.2-liter V8 engine.

Chevrolet previously collaborated with Realtree on the 2016 Silverado. Pricing for the 2021 truck will be announced closer to when it goes on sale this summer.

