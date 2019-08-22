Electric Chevrolet Bolt range increased, here's how far it can go

The Chevrolet Bolt is getting a boost.

According to the EPA, the 2020 version of Chevrolet’s electric car will have a range of 259 miles per charge, 21 more than the 2019 edition.

Chevrolet hasn’t officially announced the update or responded to a request from Fox News Autos for more information, but Car and Driver speculates that it may be using new technology to ring more range out of its 60 kilowatt-hour battery pack.

Its efficiency actually dropped from 119 mpge (miles per gallon equivalent) to 118 mpg, according to the EPA, so either the battery pack had to increase in size or Chevy found a way to use more of it. Automakers often keep some capacity in reserve so the range doesn’t change as the battery pack’s ability to hold a charge is reduced over time.

The Bolt now has the longest range of any mainstream electric car, just squeaking by the Hyundai Kona Electric’s 258 miles. The Tesla Model 3 Standard Range is rated at 220 miles, and the Long Range version is rated at 310 miles.

Prices for the 2020 Bolt haven’t been released, but the current car starts at $37,495 and is eligible for a $3,750 through the end of September, then $1,875 through March 2020. Chevrolet has also been offering incentives up to $6,997 in recent months due to low sales.