Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Maintenance
Published

Catalytic converter thief crushed by car

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Gone in 60 seconds: Security camera spots crooks stealing catalytic converterVideo

Gone in 60 seconds: Security camera spots crooks stealing catalytic converter

A U.K. security camera caught crooks stealing a catalytic converter in 60 seconds.

A man who was trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car was crushed to death when it fell from a jack, investigators have determined.

(SWNS)

Gary Gray was found trapped underneath the compact car in an auto repair company’s lot in Swindon, U.K., last November with a wrench and cutting tool nearby. Catalytic converter theft is a relatively common occurrence due to the typical ease of the part’s removal and the valuable metals inside. Recent security camera footage caught a team of thieves stealing one from a car parked on a Nottingham street in less than a minute.

(SWNS)

The manager of the Swindon business made the grisly discovery when he arrived for work in the morning and the responding paramedics declared Gray dead at the scene from asphyxiation, SWNS reported.

(SWNS)

"Over the years, I have had a number of thefts, so I keep the vehicles unlocked to stop people damaging them and smashing the windows before they realize there’s nothing valuable inside them," the manager said.

"The vehicles are left in gear with the handbrake off to stop the brakes seizing."

According to investigators, it’s likely that the car rolled off the jack because Gray hadn’t realized the brake wasn’t applied when he lifted the vehicle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu